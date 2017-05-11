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All Photos/dining/cabinets : white/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Dining Room White Cabinets Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Did we mention that Bence loves to cook? Luckily, a fully equipped kitchen found a snug space under the bedroom loft
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Kitchen