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All Photos/dining/appliances : cooktops/appliances : wall oven

Dining Room Cooktops Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen cabinets and horizontal slot windows frame views of the bay to the north
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design