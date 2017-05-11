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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/lighting : wall

Bedroom Track Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In this bedroom, light fixtures suspended along a metal track can be moved and repositioned as desired for accent or task lighting.
The Share Hotels Kumu Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
The commodious master bedroom.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The lofted bedroom has a snug, cabin-like feel.
The master bedroom opens to the terrace and a stunning view.
Kiri wood walls help keep the bedroom cool.
Master bedroom night