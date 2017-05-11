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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Track Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.