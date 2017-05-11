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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Track Lighting Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
“We shared the planting beds with the owner who lived in the main house. We would meet her in the garden and grab tomatoes. It was a nice feeling of community,” says renter Alexandra.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
The stairs lead to the bedroom, which is located on a mezzanine in the gable roof space. The bedroom overlooks the living room on one side, while a small window on the other side allows light in while maintaining privacy.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
A peek inside the second bedroom.
The second bedroom is located beneath the A-frame’s apex. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the nook is a cozy yet bright place to start and end each day.
Bookshelves continue upstairs into the lofted sleeping area.
The glossy tile extends into the en suite bathroom.
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.
The commodious master bedroom.
"I think of the bed as intimate space, and putting the bed away—having it out of sight when not in use—is satisfying," says Milan Hughston, who reconfigured his West Village apartment with the help of architect Joel Sanders. This custom-designed Murphy bed, concealed by day behind the gold curtain, is well built; it's ergonomically easy to lower and has a firm sleeping surface.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
Rustic meets modern in this bedroom, where white track lighting beautifully illuminates a black wall and serves as accent lighting for vintage wall art.
Located on the fifth floor of an unassuming building in Datong district, Play Design Hotel is a hidden gem with only a small sign to announce its presence. Polished concrete walls and floors coupled with large, black, metal-framed windows create an elegant backdrop for the hand-picked design objects sourced from over 100 local Taiwanese designers.
In the master suite, a painting by Eric Freeman hangs over a West Elm bed.
Bedroom with a view.
The second bedroom also opens to the terrace and features an ensuite bath.
The master bedroom opens to the terrace and a stunning view.
To minimize waste and reuse workable infrastructure, Aparium kept the original wood beams and steel pipes throughout The Iron Horse. Locally-produced textiles and artwork were also added to provide decorative accents in the rooms.
A Curtis Jere sculpture hangs above a bed from CB2 in the upstairs guestroom. The Louis Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck for Kartell. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Master bedroom night
Master bedroom daytime