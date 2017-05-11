Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Track Lighting Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
All-white furniture complete the purist design.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The roomy master suite has an ensuite bathroom and outdoor access.
The second bedroom also opens to the terrace and features an ensuite bath.
A
A Curtis Jere sculpture hangs above a bed from CB2 in the upstairs guestroom. The Louis Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck for Kartell. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017