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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Track Lighting Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.