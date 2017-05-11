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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/furniture : bookcase

Bedroom Track Lighting Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

The private spaces in the main apartment—the bedroom, bathroom, shower, and walk-in wardrobe—are arranged in a single, open space. The custom bed was designed by La Firme.
Along the hallway a guest bedroom is open to the exposed wall framing. The narrow wooden beams stretch across the room and appear to slowly recess into the ceiling.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
Master bedroom night
Master bedroom daytime