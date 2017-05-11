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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/furniture : bed

Bedroom Track Lighting Bed Design Photos and Ideas

The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
Classic mid-century furniture like the Eames lounge chair in Cohen’s bedroom populate the home, a nod to his long life in architecture.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
In this bedroom, light fixtures suspended along a metal track can be moved and repositioned as desired for accent or task lighting.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The upstairs bedroom was designed with privacy in mind. Arnott placed it toward the back of the house and outfitted it with its own private balcony, which provides an elevated view of the landscape. The architect describes the house as one with a dual personality: "It needed to be a sanctuary, but also host 20-plus skiers in a hot tub."
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
“We shared the planting beds with the owner who lived in the main house. We would meet her in the garden and grab tomatoes. It was a nice feeling of community,” says renter Alexandra.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
The stairs lead to the bedroom, which is located on a mezzanine in the gable roof space. The bedroom overlooks the living room on one side, while a small window on the other side allows light in while maintaining privacy.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
The glass walls in the master bedroom allow the treetops to act as a natural curtain, and create the feeling of sleeping in a tree house.
The master bedroom has a view back across the courtyard to the living space and the terrace beyond.
we love waking up in the trees!
The private spaces in the main apartment—the bedroom, bathroom, shower, and walk-in wardrobe—are arranged in a single, open space. The custom bed was designed by La Firme.
A peek inside the second bedroom.
The second bedroom is located beneath the A-frame’s apex. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the nook is a cozy yet bright place to start and end each day.
Bookshelves continue upstairs into the lofted sleeping area.
The glossy tile extends into the en suite bathroom.
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.
Along the hallway a guest bedroom is open to the exposed wall framing. The narrow wooden beams stretch across the room and appear to slowly recess into the ceiling.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
Pictured here is one of the home's three bedrooms. The man is seated atop the entrance to the en-suite bathroom.
Inside Coppin Street Apartments, MUSK Architecture Studio used flexible floor plans with large sliding doors to demarcate living and sleeping zones.
Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.
The Share Hotels Kumu Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
The commodious master bedroom.
Named for its perch in the mountainous region of Kumaon in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand, The Kumaon, which sits about 5,250 feet above sea level in the village of Kasar Devi, is a boutique hotel that enjoys magnificent views of the Indian Himalayas. Designed by Sri Lankan architects Pradeep Kodikara and Jineshi Samaraweera of Colombo–based Zowa Architects, the 10-room hotel is nestled in a sloping, terraced agricultural plot that overlooks uninterrupted views of undulating mountains and valleys.
"I think of the bed as intimate space, and putting the bed away—having it out of sight when not in use—is satisfying," says Milan Hughston, who reconfigured his West Village apartment with the help of architect Joel Sanders. This custom-designed Murphy bed, concealed by day behind the gold curtain, is well built; it's ergonomically easy to lower and has a firm sleeping surface.
A common trend among modern Murphy beds is to fold into a cabinet. By lowering the custom Murphy bed and rolling a sliding plywood door, this homeowner creates an instant guest room.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
Rustic meets modern in this bedroom, where white track lighting beautifully illuminates a black wall and serves as accent lighting for vintage wall art.
A guest bedroom is located at the other end of the living room.
The roomy master suite has an ensuite bathroom and outdoor access.
Lee Cline made the painting in the guestroom, which opens onto a new balcony.
Located on the fifth floor of an unassuming building in Datong district, Play Design Hotel is a hidden gem with only a small sign to announce its presence. Polished concrete walls and floors coupled with large, black, metal-framed windows create an elegant backdrop for the hand-picked design objects sourced from over 100 local Taiwanese designers.
From these two balconies, one can look down at the top of the tree in the middle of the enclosed garden.
In the master suite, a painting by Eric Freeman hangs over a West Elm bed.
Folding glazed doors open each bedroom up to the outdoors.
Each room is equipped with a plush king bed, while cool polished concrete floors encourage guests to go barefoot.
Bedroom with a view.
The sleek, modern interiors feature minimalist furnishings, dark stone floors, and light oak walls.
The nightscape is equally stunning.
The lofted bedroom has a snug, cabin-like feel.
The second bedroom also opens to the terrace and features an ensuite bath.
The master bedroom opens to the terrace and a stunning view.
Kiri wood walls help keep the bedroom cool.
To minimize waste and reuse workable infrastructure, Aparium kept the original wood beams and steel pipes throughout The Iron Horse. Locally-produced textiles and artwork were also added to provide decorative accents in the rooms.
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