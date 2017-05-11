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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/floors : rug

Bedroom Track Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Classic mid-century furniture like the Eames lounge chair in Cohen’s bedroom populate the home, a nod to his long life in architecture.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
The Share Hotels Kumu Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
The commodious master bedroom.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
A guest bedroom is located at the other end of the living room.
Merge Architects wrapped the peg wall around three sides of a bathroom to hide a door and provide a storage for books and knick knacks.