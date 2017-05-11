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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/floors : painted wood

Bedroom Track Lighting Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.