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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Track Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In this bedroom, light fixtures suspended along a metal track can be moved and repositioned as desired for accent or task lighting.
The upstairs bedroom was designed with privacy in mind. Arnott placed it toward the back of the house and outfitted it with its own private balcony, which provides an elevated view of the landscape. The architect describes the house as one with a dual personality: "It needed to be a sanctuary, but also host 20-plus skiers in a hot tub."
“We shared the planting beds with the owner who lived in the main house. We would meet her in the garden and grab tomatoes. It was a nice feeling of community,” says renter Alexandra.
All-white furniture complete the purist design.
The glass walls in the master bedroom allow the treetops to act as a natural curtain, and create the feeling of sleeping in a tree house.
A peek inside the second bedroom.
The commodious master bedroom.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
Rustic meets modern in this bedroom, where white track lighting beautifully illuminates a black wall and serves as accent lighting for vintage wall art.
A guest bedroom is located at the other end of the living room.
Lee Cline made the painting in the guestroom, which opens onto a new balcony.
From these two balconies, one can look down at the top of the tree in the middle of the enclosed garden.
The second bedroom also opens to the terrace and features an ensuite bath.
The master bedroom opens to the terrace and a stunning view.
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A Curtis Jere sculpture hangs above a bed from CB2 in the upstairs guestroom. The Louis Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck for Kartell. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017