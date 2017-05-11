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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : track/floors : ceramic tile

Bedroom Track Lighting Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The glossy tile extends into the en suite bathroom.
The master suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. “The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation,” says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.