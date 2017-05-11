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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/lighting : wall

Bedroom Table Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
The architects custom designed all the beds from mañío wood.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
The one bedroom.
A screen print by Corita Kent hangs in the bedroom.
The top-floor master suite features a walk-in closet and a stylish bathroom.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
A deep emerald hue, calling to mind tobacco leaves, fittingly wraps the "Tobacco" room.
Claska Hotel in Tokyo, Japan
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
Factory windows and high ceilings give the space a cool industrial feel.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
A guest suite with a pink Muuto Tip table lamp.
Walnut and black metal millwork in a guest room.
The hotel’s structure determined the layout, and the bathroom needed to be located close to the entrance corridor to gain access to the plumbing infrastructure.
Studio 10 concealed lighting fixtures and electronic appliances to keep the space clean, pure, and fantastical.
In the master suite, handcrafted, double-pivot doors in a brushed ash finish create an ensuite bathroom that can be fully opened up or closed off. Carrara marble molding outlines the room and provides an extravagant touch.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
A shift in materials separates this bedroom from the breakfast area.
A look at one of the three bedrooms.
A Cassini 720 black-and-white armchair stands at the entrance of the sleeping area.
A look at the second zone of the home, which contains a custom-designed bed.
The master bedroom was crafted with a low wooden ceiling to create a sense of intimacy, balancing out the expansive walls of glass on two sides.
The new master bedroom is a mix of subtle colors, natural linens, wood textures, and curated artwork.
In addition to renovating the home's two bedrooms, Hannah and Michael added a new extension to house the master suite located in the back of the home with beautiful views of the pool.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
A pair of CH07 chairs by Hans Wegner face a stunning view of the Richmond–San Rafael Bridge.
This bedroom features a beautifully tiled bathroom.
Aside from the master bedroom, there are three additional bedrooms in the house. Gurney and his team used glass throughout to carry light into the home. A Copenhagen nightstand supports a Brazo table lamp in this third-floor guest room.
View of the master bedroom
The 10 Degrees House is located on Kangping Road in Shanghai's Xuhui district. The current tenant is an Apple employee.
The custom drapery and blankets were designed by BHDM. The colorful, customized furniture are from BluDot and Missana.
Each guest room follows a color scheme of contrasting primary colors.
Custom-designed carpets, drapes, furniture, bedding, and a “you are here
Reading and working spaces have been oriented toward an inner courtyard. A new subterranean passageway connects the transformed farmhouse with the enlarged barn.
Tucked away in the northernmost corner of the house, the master bedroom has a cozy and secluded feel. The steel bed frame from Room &amp; Board is punctuated by two nightstands from West Elm on either end.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
Every room in the hotel is oriented toward spectacular mountain views, accentuating the guest's connection to the surrounding landscape.
Each room comes with a unique piece of art on letterhead stationery that's painted or hand-drawn by a student at the Chicago Art Institute.
It’s hard to take your eyes and mind off the Statue of Liberty, considering the current political landscape, but there’s also a bird's-eye view of the park’s voluminous tree tops. We forced ourselves to leave the comfort of our room and wander in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where we discovered Anish Kapoor’s public art installation titled Descension. The artwork is a thing of great beauty and strength that took our minds right back to political chaos. But we kept walking until we found Jane’s Carousel and witnessed a diverse sea of beaming toddler faces going around and around on brilliant and fantastic animals—a hope-restoring site.
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