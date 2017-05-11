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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/lighting : track

Bedroom Table Lighting Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
Bookshelves continue upstairs into the lofted sleeping area.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
The second bedroom also opens to the terrace and features an ensuite bath.
To minimize waste and reuse workable infrastructure, Aparium kept the original wood beams and steel pipes throughout The Iron Horse. Locally-produced textiles and artwork were also added to provide decorative accents in the rooms.