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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/lighting : pendant

Bedroom Table Lighting Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
Golden orbs suspended from the ceiling pair perfectly with a functional desk lamp, giving this elegant modern bedroom the perfect balance between form and function.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
Sunlight illuminates the main bedroom, which features a platform bed and built-in bookshelves.
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
The Superior Fattoria rooms also aim to blend classic and contemporary design.
Hesselbrand, "concealed the necessities required in a modern hotel without jeopardizing the simplicity and spaciousness of the existing building."
The expansive bedroom features dark hardwood floors that contrast with the crisp, white ceiling and columns. Darker hues of green, blue, and gray add to the palette.
"We put a lot of energy—and at least half our investment—into the bones of the building because we intend to be here for a long time," says Lauren Snyder, who resuscitated an aging home alongside her husband, architect Keith Burns. They used simple, basic materials like plaster, brick, and wood throughout to keep it feeling honest, they said.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
A mix of colors and textures adds character to this bedroom that features a Floyd bed frame, Wright mattress and bedding, a HAY side table and Aelfie rug and tapestry.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
The holiday rental can comfortably accommodate four to six people—or eight if four are children.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The second bedroom.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
The second floor has two bedrooms with original marble mantels.
At the back of the cabin, there is a master bedroom, a bathroom, and a sauna that ingeniously doubles as a guest room.
Another large and lavishly appointed bedroom.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
A bedroom with a light blue sliding door.
Walnut and black metal millwork in a guest room.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
A candelabra-style pendant hangs from the ceiling of this midcentury bedroom in Portland.
If you need bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, check out how this tonal bedroom in Vancouver utilizes a modern pendant light to add visual interest while tying perfectly with the desk lamp.
When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, why not go for the gold? Seen here is an attractive golden pendant offering just the right amount of downlight for this bedroom that also enjoys an abundance of natural sunlight thanks to large sliding doors.
Master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling include adding a dramatic statement piece, like this stunning Moooi Heracleum pendant light.
An elegant reading nook lies next to the bed.
A shift in materials separates this bedroom from the breakfast area.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
The 544-square-foot cottage has a 350-square-foot, double-height ground level with walls and ceilings made of cross-laminated timber. It also has a lofted bedroom that’s about 194 square feet.
From the glass wall of the master bedroom, the user can look down into the living lounge.
A look at the master bedroom.
A Cassini 720 black-and-white armchair stands at the entrance of the sleeping area.
A look at the second zone of the home, which contains a custom-designed bed.
The bed and night stands in the master bedroom are also from Artemano.
The third level houses three bedrooms with ensuite baths.
Custom-sized LaCantina sliding doors were also installed in the master bedroom.
Here is a look at a rattan headboard by Maison du Monde, and a metallic frame wardrobe designed by Marcante-Testa, with a curtain by Kvadrat. The Suzie pedant lamp is by Colonel.
Guest Bedroom
The bedroom is located on the uppermost level that connects to a small outdoor balcony.
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