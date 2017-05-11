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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/lighting : floor

Bedroom Table Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
In the bedroom, a king-sized Japanese teak bed with a Saarinen Side Table topped by a Paul McCobb brass lamp are easy bedfellows. Jeff Koons’s Hoover Vacuum and an original Keith Haring drawing adorn the space.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
A peek at another one of the 10 bedrooms.
The accommodations vary in size and layout—this room faces an interior courtyard.
Sir Victor’s rooms and suites were conceived by Sir Hotels’ in-house design team. This bedroom pairs a Harbor chair by B&B Italia with handmade rugs by Nani Marquina and paintings by local artist Bernat Daviu.
In total, the home has four bedrooms and three baths.
In the new master suite, a clerestory window reveals the exterior wood batten screen, which provides both privacy and light.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
The home includes a total of three bedrooms and can comfortably sleep up to 10. Here is a look at the bedroom located upstairs. Featuring a double bed, one single bed, and a large writing area, the room also houses spectacular ocean and meadow views.
The second floor has two bedrooms with original marble mantels.
The home features dramatic wood ceilings throughout.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.
A wood-paneled sleeping alcove lies upstairs.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
One of the two bedrooms has simple furnishings and thoughtfully placed artwork, all in neutral tones made lively with texture and pattern.
A look inside the guest bedroom.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The bed is from Four Hands. The bench is from CB2, and the rug is Loren by Jaipur Rugs. To the left of the bed is a West Elm end table and wall-mounted sconce.
The new extension houses the master bedroom, closet, and bath. Barn doors conceal the master bath and closet (not pictured). The bed faces views of the pool while a clerestory window above lets in additional jungle views and daylight.
The 544-square-foot cottage has a 350-square-foot, double-height ground level with walls and ceilings made of cross-laminated timber. It also has a lofted bedroom that’s about 194 square feet.
A look at one of the three bedrooms, which is bright, airy, and has a tasteful mix of luxe materials.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
A look at the actor's former bedroom.
The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and has direct access to the backyard.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Custom-designed carpets, drapes, furniture, bedding, and a “you are here
The plaster was added to sections where the masonry was compromised.
To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.
They also each feature a large closet.
The interiors feature a minimal palette of timber and concrete. The bathroom of this bedroom is hidden behind a sliding wall.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Drapes by Cush Cush Design offer privacy in the master bedroom. An Andy Moses painting hangs above the bed.
The spacious master bedroom has light wooden floors and walls.
It’s hard to take your eyes and mind off the Statue of Liberty, considering the current political landscape, but there’s also a bird's-eye view of the park’s voluminous tree tops. We forced ourselves to leave the comfort of our room and wander in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where we discovered Anish Kapoor’s public art installation titled Descension. The artwork is a thing of great beauty and strength that took our minds right back to political chaos. But we kept walking until we found Jane’s Carousel and witnessed a diverse sea of beaming toddler faces going around and around on brilliant and fantastic animals—a hope-restoring site.
For the bedroom, the designer selected a bed by Muji and floor lamps by Lightyears.
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