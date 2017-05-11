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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Table Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
The warm material palette extends to Berryman’s bedroom. Like the rest of the apartment, it features work by New York designers, including a custom wood bed by Asher Israelow and a Table Light desk lamp by Lindsey Adelman.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
A white ceiling adds visual space to this diminutive bedroom, while a matching white ceiling fan and light fixture complete the look.
The angular geometry of the home’s front facade is interrupted by a compact writing desk, efficiently tucked away in the corner of the main bedroom. One of many flexible spaces, this nook provides a cozy and autonomous work zone, removed spatially from the loft and office. An Edge Brass Arch Floor Mirror from Crate and Barrel, Vitra Wiggle Stool, and CB2 desk lamp help to make the space warm and inviting.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
Custom walnut millwork, courtesy of Brininstool + Lynch, provides a crafted, minimalist touch in the bedroom that overlooks the pool.
In the bedroom, a king-sized Japanese teak bed with a Saarinen Side Table topped by a Paul McCobb brass lamp are easy bedfellows. Jeff Koons’s Hoover Vacuum and an original Keith Haring drawing adorn the space.
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Entrance
In keeping with the minimal-yet-whimsical aesthetic, a Floyd platform bed takes center stage with a Coyuchi percale duvet and sheets in blush and ginger. Flanking either side are EQ3 Marcel Nightstands from AllModern.
The pine ceiling was removed, and wall-to-wall carpeting installed underneath a Rejuvenation bed. A former built-in home office in the adjacent hallway was retrofitted to accommodate a row of closets.
The master suite has a calming palette, with a Custom Weave linen fabric on the walls, Ronnie Genotti art, and a vintage Moroccan Oushak rug.
Eva and Jamie incorporated as many organic products as possible—including Coyuchi sheets and Avocado Organic mattresses.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
A peek at the spacious bedroom. The unit's bathroom offers a jetted tub and separate shower.
“I wanted to give the fireplace a wow factor,” says Wei, who clad the fireplace in a tile by Wow Tiles, from the Stripes collection.
Gold leaf adorns the wall over the fireplace in the master bedroom.
Brass, orange, and deep brown tones continue in the bedroom.
The expansive bedroom features dark hardwood floors that contrast with the crisp, white ceiling and columns. Darker hues of green, blue, and gray add to the palette.
The Barcelona daybed is by Mies van der Rohe and the Reve bed is by Niels Bendtsen.
The wood-beamed ceilings continue into the bedrooms, which overlook the quiet yard. New carpeting adds a fresh feeling to the spaces.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
The master suite is located just off the living room and features electronic blackout shades.
A spacious guest suite sits on the opposite side of the living room. The layout provides plenty of privacy for both bedrooms.
There are four bedrooms in total. All of which are standard Eichler bedroom size.
The master bedroom features sliding glass doors which provide direct access to the backyard pool.
Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The master bedroom also has a full, en-suite bath.
The fifth bedroom features sliding glass doors that lead to the garden.
A fresh coat of paint, a new light fixture, and updated decor make all the difference. Julia placed a West Elm Mod Upholstered bed set over a Loloi Rugs Porcia PB-07 rug from Hayneedle. The bedroom is adorned with a Motion Lines 3 print from Anthropologie and worn velvet curtains from West Elm.
One of the other four bedrooms.
The bedroom is simple, but full of texture and stylish accents, including a Shigouri bed in maple.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
One of the additional bedrooms.
The second bedroom.
The bedroom features antique midcentury lamps.
The bedroom is furnished with Once Milano hand-painted quilts.
A guest bedroom in the main house.
The master bedroom interior is finished with cherry wood.
Every room uses a mix of natural materials and textures to help bring the outside in.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A look inside the master bedroom. The house includes three bedrooms in total.
This custom glass structure by Ilex Construction allows for an abundance of light during the day. At night, Lightolier fixtures on the ceiling illuminate the Ella bed. Sherwin-Williams “Pure White” was painted on all interior walls.
Recessed lighting is strategically placed along the edges of this expansive, minimalist bedroom in Thailand. For master bedroom ceiling lighting ideas where a clean look is desired, recessed lighting makes a great option.
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