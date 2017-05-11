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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Table Lighting Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The master suite is enclosed with a glass wall on one side. The glass wall is a sound barrier, yet also admits light from the exterior windows when desired.
The master bedroom provides peaceful views of the Long Island Sound and includes a king bed, designed by Rottet herself, outfitted with Restoration Hardware linen and a funky skylight—which accommodates a tropical tree.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
A peek at another one of the 10 bedrooms.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
A deep emerald hue, calling to mind tobacco leaves, fittingly wraps the "Tobacco" room.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The bedroom contains an ingenious closet system similar to library stacks. These large sliding cabinets open up to make way for Zulaikha and Laurence as they hang their clothes or access anything else kept in storage.
Enveloped in Douglas fir, the master bedroom with garden views includes a built-in bed frame, a walk-in wardrobe, and custom-fit paneling.
The guest bedroom faces one side of a lightwell.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
A white Alba armoire by Pinch stands next to the brand’s Iona cheval mirror in a second-floor bedroom. The Moroccan rug was found in Paris; the Malm bed from IKEA was a budget buy.
A sleek wall-mounted closet and a small desk, both fashioned from steel and wood, save space in a smaller room.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The Master bedroom ensuite faces through a large internal glazing the living areas below
Each bedroom opens to a terrace.
View of the master bedroom
Reading and working spaces have been oriented toward an inner courtyard. A new subterranean passageway connects the transformed farmhouse with the enlarged barn.
He achieved this by using masonite for both the walls of the master bedroom, as well as the widest wall in the kitchen.
office area in guest bedroom
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
One of the guest bedroooms.
To create more storage and make the small bedroom feel larger, they purchased an Ikea wardrobe with mirrored doors. The clothing rack across from the bed is from HAY.
Situated in a built-in cabinet, a folding vanity in the master bedroom remains as it was when the home was built. “We knew that with some work, the house could be brought back to a clean and simple classic modern home,” Tyler says.
Wardrobe and storage with sliding panels
The bed, bedside tables, and console are all designed by Miguel Marcelino. The Glo-Ball bedside lamps are by Jasper Morrison and the Tolomeo wall lamp is by Michele De Lucchi. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The client, says architect Filipi Oliveira, “wanted everything to communicate without the need for doors in the internal environments.”
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Master Bedroom
Villa H | interior bedroom
Bedroom
Bed, nightstands and dresser in walnut by DWR. Holly Hunt lights throughout. Metropolitan Lounge chair and ottoman by B&B Italia. Bentley carpet, wallcovering by Graham & Brown and drapery from Rodolph. Bedding and throw from Yves Delorme.