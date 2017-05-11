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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/furniture : storage

Bedroom Table Lighting Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
Removing the dropped ceilings in the bedrooms and bathroom was a top priority of the cabin’s renovation. Raising the bedroom ceiling exposed natural, unfinished knotty pine, a remnant of what was previously attic space.
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
The clean lines and modern vibe of this stainless-steel fan light can effortlessly elevate any bedroom.
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Master Bedroom
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
The white walls, concrete floors, and wood detailing are a neutral combination that will age well. “The clients wanted something timeless,” says Handa.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
A peek at the spacious bedroom. The unit's bathroom offers a jetted tub and separate shower.
The guest rooms mix contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally sourced Mexican materials and finishes. The millwork is all Parota wood.
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
The flooring material, fir car decking, with the V-notch side down to create a downstairs ceiling with texture, is twice as thick as standard hardwood flooring. The flat side faces up as the flooring for the second story, and brass flooring nails were left exposed, further contributing to an aged, hand-built look.
The master bedroom provides peaceful views of the Long Island Sound and includes a king bed, designed by Rottet herself, outfitted with Restoration Hardware linen and a funky skylight—which accommodates a tropical tree.
Brass, orange, and deep brown tones continue in the bedroom.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
The residence has four bedrooms, all of which have been meticulously renovated.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
The master suite has a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
At the back of the cabin, there is a master bedroom, a bathroom, and a sauna that ingeniously doubles as a guest room.
The bedroom is furnished with Once Milano hand-painted quilts.
The bedroom contains an ingenious closet system similar to library stacks. These large sliding cabinets open up to make way for Zulaikha and Laurence as they hang their clothes or access anything else kept in storage.
A vertical Murphy bed fits perfectly into a narrow space in this triangular apartment.
The master bedroom interior is finished with cherry wood.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The hotel’s structure determined the layout, and the bathroom needed to be located close to the entrance corridor to gain access to the plumbing infrastructure.
The Large Room sleeps up to four, large enough for family or friends. A built-in wood top extends from the bed frames to the opposite wall. It's not a bad place to work with views to the city right at your desktop.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
A candelabra-style pendant hangs from the ceiling of this midcentury bedroom in Portland.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
A shift in materials separates this bedroom from the breakfast area.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
A cozy lofted bedroom with an antique dresser and an Angelpoise Type 75 lamp.
The 544-square-foot cottage has a 350-square-foot, double-height ground level with walls and ceilings made of cross-laminated timber. It also has a lofted bedroom that’s about 194 square feet.
Artwork by Ukrainian artist Bohdan Burenko, and Artemide bedside lamps in the bedroom.
A sleek wall-mounted closet and a small desk, both fashioned from steel and wood, save space in a smaller room.
Three bedrooms and bathrooms with generous, tapered ceilings reside on the third level.
Master Bedroom View to Creek
The Master bedroom ensuite faces through a large internal glazing the living areas below
A timber beamed ceiling adds a rustic touch to the modern master suite.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding panels divide the master bedroom from the living room. The sliding wall cladded in cedar is integrated into the casework, and hides the television when not in use.
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