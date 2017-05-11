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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/furniture : chair

Bedroom Table Lighting Chair Design Photos and Ideas

A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
To add texture and personality to her apartment, and cover up the engineered wood floors that were not original to the building, Josie introduced custom room-size rugs to many of the spaces, including in the bedroom. The nightstand is a Pierre Jeanneret Chandigarh high stool, adn the lamp is Marcel Breuer circa 1925. The art is an original Greece travel poster from the Acropolis Museum.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
As is typical in Bangalore, the windows incorporate concrete <i>jalis</i>, lattice-like concrete screens that allow light and air to pass through while also serving a privacy function.
A study area with a lofted bed.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
In the bedrooms, large windows provide views of the rolling prairie landscape.
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
Golden orbs suspended from the ceiling pair perfectly with a functional desk lamp, giving this elegant modern bedroom the perfect balance between form and function.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Master Bedroom
Sunlight illuminates the main bedroom, which features a platform bed and built-in bookshelves.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Entrance
The architects custom designed all the beds from mañío wood.
In keeping with the minimal-yet-whimsical aesthetic, a Floyd platform bed takes center stage with a Coyuchi percale duvet and sheets in blush and ginger. Flanking either side are EQ3 Marcel Nightstands from AllModern.
Vitra’s Uten.Silo wall organizer hangs above a desk. The Primo chair is by Konstantin Grcic.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
The master suite has a calming palette, with a Custom Weave linen fabric on the walls, Ronnie Genotti art, and a vintage Moroccan Oushak rug.
A look into one of the home’s six bedrooms, which includes a dark mustard Brisa bedspread from MADE and a wall painted in Ultra Blue by Little Greene.
Now, the guest bedroom has its own bathroom and entry. Built-in storage provides plenty of closet space, as well as a workspace.
The master bedroom enjoys ocean views, with plantings providing a sense of lushness and a touch of privacy screening.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
Custom bunk beds were designed by KEX and made by Blackmouth Design.
Glass walls and a concrete deck connect the guesthouse to Sonoma’s lush landscape.
Elrod created the faux-canopy bed at the request of Hamling’s daughter.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
“I wanted to give the fireplace a wow factor,” says Wei, who clad the fireplace in a tile by Wow Tiles, from the Stripes collection.
The one bedroom.
“Throughout the whole project, we were looking for calm and peace, highlighting the views and the nature,” says Tatangelo.
The guest rooms mix contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally sourced Mexican materials and finishes. The millwork is all Parota wood.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
The master bedroom provides peaceful views of the Long Island Sound and includes a king bed, designed by Rottet herself, outfitted with Restoration Hardware linen and a funky skylight—which accommodates a tropical tree.
The ceiling is exposed corrugated metal salvaged from the old house’s pitched roof and reused as decking for the concrete slab overhead. The space also features a Jessie Velvet armchair from Altea Design, a Dune pouf by Kare Design, and a Quinn wool rug from Crate &amp; Barrel. Outside, a hammock beckons.
Hesselbrand, "concealed the necessities required in a modern hotel without jeopardizing the simplicity and spaciousness of the existing building."
The expansive bedroom features dark hardwood floors that contrast with the crisp, white ceiling and columns. Darker hues of green, blue, and gray add to the palette.
The sun-filled master bedroom offers a calming color palette and large window looking out on the surrounding hillside views.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
Eric Trine of Amigo Modern designed the lounge chairs outside the tents. The fire pits are by Stahl.
Mikey DeTemple's home serves as the perfect Montauk surf shack.
Sir Victor’s rooms and suites were conceived by Sir Hotels’ in-house design team. This bedroom pairs a Harbor chair by B&B Italia with handmade rugs by Nani Marquina and paintings by local artist Bernat Daviu.
A peek inside the master suite, which has its own entrance to the landscaped backyard.
The holiday rental can comfortably accommodate four to six people—or eight if four are children.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
The home includes a total of three bedrooms and can comfortably sleep up to 10. Here is a look at the bedroom located upstairs. Featuring a double bed, one single bed, and a large writing area, the room also houses spectacular ocean and meadow views.
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