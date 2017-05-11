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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/furniture : bookcase

Bedroom Table Lighting Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
The master bedroom, with a modern Case Study bed and vintage Atollo table lamps.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
The boutique hotel has 11 rooms, each of which contains mattresses from 2920 Sleep and Parachute linens.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, why not go for the gold? Seen here is an attractive golden pendant offering just the right amount of downlight for this bedroom that also enjoys an abundance of natural sunlight thanks to large sliding doors.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Master Bedroom View to Creek
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
The detached guest house is a spacious one-bedroom retreat, complete with a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom.
An additional bedroom with built-in bookshelves.
Modern and simple bedroom for the kids.
Graphic Novelty A textile designed in 1998 by Scandinavian designer Carl Johan Hane serves as an artful accent to the guest bedroom. Neely found the patters--Mobile, created for the Swedish textile company Kinnasand--as Skandium, in London. "I wasn't sure how best to display it. Then a painter friend of mine suggested I have it stretched across a wooden frame, just like artists do with raw canvas," he says.
In the master bedroom, above the Legnoletto by Alias bed, is a photograph by John Huggins. The lamp is from Ikea. “Nothing is painted—all that stripping is about getting to the natural surfaces of the wood, and the concrete block,” Norelius says.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom
A great view from the upstairs bedroom