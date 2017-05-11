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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/floors : vinyl

Bedroom Table Lighting Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
Thanks to the three glazed doors, it is now possible to see the peaceful pond and woodland from the bedroom in the master suite, which is housed in the new extension. With its simple, sloped roof, this part of the house has the form of an agricultural barn. To elongate the ceiling height, the doors finish above the blonde wood panelling.