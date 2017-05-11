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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/floors : terra cotta tile

Bedroom Table Lighting Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
Bedding from Toast tk a John Lewis bed. The
A peek at another one of the 10 bedrooms.