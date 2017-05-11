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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/floors : rug

Bedroom Table Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A study area with a lofted bed.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
The Heddle Suite is "the look is one of New England design turned on its head
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
The nightstand is vintage, and the lamp is part of the 96 Molecules collection by Aqua Creations.
The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
Master Bedroom
Sunlight illuminates the main bedroom, which features a platform bed and built-in bookshelves.
In the adjoining sleeping area, a one-of-a-kind rug woven from recycled sari silk, sourced from ABC Carpet, lies beneath a Hartley Bed from Room & Board in indigo velvet. The Pablo Lamp by Arteriors rests atop a steel-and-black-glass end table by Caligaris.
The master bedroom enjoys ocean views, with plantings providing a sense of lushness and a touch of privacy screening.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
A master bedroom on the second floor gets natural light through glass doors.
A peek at the spacious bedroom. The unit's bathroom offers a jetted tub and separate shower.
In total, the home includes four bedrooms, all of which benefit from the home's many windows. A leaded glass window above the headboard originally looked down into the living room.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
Gold leaf adorns the wall over the fireplace in the master bedroom.
The master suite is located on the third floor and features an elegant black marble fireplace, as well as a luxurious bathroom with a steam shower. Shown here, the light and airy fourth floor features another two of the home's five bedrooms, in addition to a huge loft-like second living space that's complete with its own kitchenette and bath.
While the floor plan is currently configured as a triplex with a three-bedroom duplex apartment offered on the top floor, the home can be easily converted into a single-family residence large enough to accommodate as many as seven bedrooms.
"Throughout the whole project, we were looking for calm and peace, highlighting the views and the nature," says Tatangelo.
“Throughout the whole project, we were looking for calm and peace, highlighting the views and the nature,” says Tatangelo.
The guest rooms mix contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally sourced Mexican materials and finishes. The millwork is all Parota wood.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
Most of the furniture in the home are Cornuelle’s vintage finds.
The flooring material, fir car decking, with the V-notch side down to create a downstairs ceiling with texture, is twice as thick as standard hardwood flooring. The flat side faces up as the flooring for the second story, and brass flooring nails were left exposed, further contributing to an aged, hand-built look.
The Superior Fattoria rooms also aim to blend classic and contemporary design.
Hesselbrand, "concealed the necessities required in a modern hotel without jeopardizing the simplicity and spaciousness of the existing building."
The decor is a mix of antique and custom pieces.
The Large Superior Fattoria rooms feature oak floors and wood paneling, which the architects developed with local artisans.
A screen print by Corita Kent hangs in the bedroom.
Parachute established itself as a contemporary home goods company with products like their linen bedding made of European flax.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
In the Yabu and Pushelberg-designed bedrooms, rolls of wax-dipped canvas replace traditional headboards, and a muted color palette creates a cozy, nostalgic retreat. “There's a sort of Father Knows Best honesty to the rooms, a sweetness that makes you think of childhood, and of comfort,” says Glenn Pushelberg. Smart, space-saving solutions include under-bed storage and a peg wall on which hangs a writing desk and a fold-up chair.
Carter's wife Fiona crafted a woven plant holder for above the bed.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
The master bedroom is awash with natural light and filled with warmth from the tongue-and-groove ceilings.
The home includes a total of three bedrooms and can comfortably sleep up to 10. Here is a look at the bedroom located upstairs. Featuring a double bed, one single bed, and a large writing area, the room also houses spectacular ocean and meadow views.
One of the other three bedrooms.
The master suite has a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet.
The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. Sliding glass doors lead to a lovely little outdoor terrace.
The master bedroom also has sliding glass doors leading to the yard.
One of Thomas’s favorite color combinations from the ’40s was rust and pink, which she used in the guest bedroom. "I would not have thought of painting a room red (we’ve all seen that Sex and the City episode), but when I saw the sample of Spice of Life by Dunn Edwards, I was really surprised," she says. "It’s rich, and almost like a mood ring—it changes in depth and hue based on the time of day and what’s next to it."
The blue-and-white "Porcelain" room features a canopy bed and a mix of velvet, brass, and wood.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
Claska Hotel in Tokyo, Japan
The house has a U-shaped floor plan and four bedrooms.
The fifth bedroom features sliding glass doors that lead to the garden.
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