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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/floors : porcelain tile

Bedroom Table Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Entrance
Sleeping space with original local art
The master bedroom.
All of the bedrooms have a spacious, yet midcentury feel.
The master bedroom also features sliding doors out to the patio.
Off the living room, Samuel uses this den as a second sleeping spot, or "guestroom nook." Crumbling basket-weave texture was covered with painted wood paneling and the headboard is a DIY.