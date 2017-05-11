Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Table Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
As is typical in Bangalore, the windows incorporate concrete <i>jalis</i>, lattice-like concrete screens that allow light and air to pass through while also serving a privacy function.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
Jono regularly restyles the apartment by swapping or moving around vases and other small objects, such as the nightstand and lamp in the bedroom. "It keeps the space feeling fresh without having to go out and buy new pieces,
"With it’s monochrome palette, it was the perfect addition to keep the room still neutral as a base but with lots of personality.
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
Each bedroom comfortably fits a king-sized bed.
Bedrooms peer out over the courtyard and into neighboring rooms. "I love houses where you can see outside and back in. There’s a magic to that," says Legge.
In the bedrooms, large windows provide views of the rolling prairie landscape.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
A white ceiling adds visual space to this diminutive bedroom, while a matching white ceiling fan and light fixture complete the look.
The angular geometry of the home’s front facade is interrupted by a compact writing desk, efficiently tucked away in the corner of the main bedroom. One of many flexible spaces, this nook provides a cozy and autonomous work zone, removed spatially from the loft and office. An Edge Brass Arch Floor Mirror from Crate and Barrel, Vitra Wiggle Stool, and CB2 desk lamp help to make the space warm and inviting.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
The nightstand is vintage, and the lamp is part of the 96 Molecules collection by Aqua Creations.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
A heavy Javanese door, purchased by Lexi on her travels, was installed on sliders to conceal the bedroom closet.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
The Ruché bed was designed by Inga Sempé for Ligne Roset.
The architects custom designed all the beds from mañío wood.
The vacation home sleeps up to 22 people. There’s enough room for the clients and their seven children as well as additional family and friends.
The pine ceiling was removed, and wall-to-wall carpeting installed underneath a Rejuvenation bed. A former built-in home office in the adjacent hallway was retrofitted to accommodate a row of closets.
In the adjoining sleeping area, a one-of-a-kind rug woven from recycled sari silk, sourced from ABC Carpet, lies beneath a Hartley Bed from Room & Board in indigo velvet. The Pablo Lamp by Arteriors rests atop a steel-and-black-glass end table by Caligaris.
Views of Lake Colico are captured by the windows in the lower level bedrooms, where the Del Fierro’s sons sleep.
A master bedroom on the second floor gets natural light through glass doors.
A glimpse inside the main bedroom. Cross-laminated timber lines the walls, ceilings, and floors to create a "solid, warm enclosure," shares the couple. "The use of exposed structural panels significantly reduced the number of components and waste from finishing trades."
A peek at the spacious bedroom. The unit's bathroom offers a jetted tub and separate shower.
In total, the home includes four bedrooms, all of which benefit from the home's many windows. A leaded glass window above the headboard originally looked down into the living room.
The second bedroom has a bespoke, built-in bed by Altra Form.
Gold leaf adorns the wall over the fireplace in the master bedroom.
The master suite is located on the third floor and features an elegant black marble fireplace, as well as a luxurious bathroom with a steam shower. Shown here, the light and airy fourth floor features another two of the home's five bedrooms, in addition to a huge loft-like second living space that's complete with its own kitchenette and bath.
While the floor plan is currently configured as a triplex with a three-bedroom duplex apartment offered on the top floor, the home can be easily converted into a single-family residence large enough to accommodate as many as seven bedrooms.
Exposed wood finishes continue into the bedrooms. Large, sliding doors frame picturesque views of the forest waiting outside.
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
The master bedroom provides peaceful views of the Long Island Sound and includes a king bed, designed by Rottet herself, outfitted with Restoration Hardware linen and a funky skylight—which accommodates a tropical tree.
The Superior Fattoria rooms also aim to blend classic and contemporary design.
Hesselbrand, "concealed the necessities required in a modern hotel without jeopardizing the simplicity and spaciousness of the existing building."
The decor is a mix of antique and custom pieces.
The Large Superior Fattoria rooms feature oak floors and wood paneling, which the architects developed with local artisans.
The expansive bedroom features dark hardwood floors that contrast with the crisp, white ceiling and columns. Darker hues of green, blue, and gray add to the palette.
The Barcelona daybed is by Mies van der Rohe and the Reve bed is by Niels Bendtsen.
The bedroom features the studio’s coat racks.
"We put a lot of energy—and at least half our investment—into the bones of the building because we intend to be here for a long time," says Lauren Snyder, who resuscitated an aging home alongside her husband, architect Keith Burns. They used simple, basic materials like plaster, brick, and wood throughout to keep it feeling honest, they said.
A screen print by Corita Kent hangs in the bedroom.
The Recycled House includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The sun-filled master bedroom offers a calming color palette and large window looking out on the surrounding hillside views.
The Vipp table lamp ($259) that features a perforated metal lampshade and pull string.
The guest bedroom features integrated wood cabinetry and 15-foot-tall frameless glass panels.
The master bedroom also enjoys access to a private terrace through sliding glazed doors. A privacy curtain can be pulled along the ceiling track.
A peek into the master bedroom that connects to a walk-in closet.
A mix of colors and textures adds character to this bedroom that features a Floyd bed frame, Wright mattress and bedding, a HAY side table and Aelfie rug and tapestry.
1234