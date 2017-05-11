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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/floors : dark hardwood

Bedroom Table Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The couple’s bedroom overlooks the surrounding Ojai landscape. To the left of the windows is a coveted drawing by Guy Dill.
Vitra’s Uten.Silo wall organizer hangs above a desk. The Primo chair is by Konstantin Grcic.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
In an opposite corner of the apartment, the master suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows along two sides, as well as direct access to a private section of the terrace. The bright space also includes not one but two full bathrooms.
Floor-to-ceiling windows open the master bedroom to panoramic views. Flanking a bed from Living Divani are bedside tables and lamps from Originals Furniture Singapore. The flooring is stained oak.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
One of the other three bedrooms.
The blue-and-white "Porcelain" room features a canopy bed and a mix of velvet, brass, and wood.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
The master bedroom also has a full, en-suite bath.
The second floor has two bedrooms with original marble mantels.
The master suite is a dark and moody retreat.
The bedroom contains an ingenious closet system similar to library stacks. These large sliding cabinets open up to make way for Zulaikha and Laurence as they hang their clothes or access anything else kept in storage.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
A look at one of the three bedrooms.
The clients’ eclectic collection of antiques made for interesting vignettes rich with form and texture. They are integrated along with new pieces, such as the Pirogue bench from Christian Liaigre and a custom nightstand from Meyer Wells.
The former master bedroom was turned into a room for Carolla's daughter.
A look at the actor's former bedroom.
This bedroom even has its own wood-burning fireplace.
The master bedroom after the renovation. "Our solution was to move the entire master suite up to the top floor, which had previously been occupied by two guest rooms and a play space. This gave the couple’s suite more privacy, as well as access to the roof deck, which presents amazing views of Manhattan," explains Tang.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
A pair of CH07 chairs by Hans Wegner face a stunning view of the Richmond–San Rafael Bridge.
The floor-level bed makes best use of the space in the mezzanine-level bedroom. Luxury additions include recessed Crittall windows and two large skylights, which bring light streaming into the space.
Parents' Bedroom
A sweeping expanse of glass spans the corner in the master suite, integrating a sense of the outdoors into the bedroom.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
One of the home's bedrooms.
Two bedrooms and a full bath are located on the main floor, with the master bedroom suite on the second level.
It’s hard to take your eyes and mind off the Statue of Liberty, considering the current political landscape, but there’s also a bird's-eye view of the park’s voluminous tree tops. We forced ourselves to leave the comfort of our room and wander in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where we discovered Anish Kapoor’s public art installation titled Descension. The artwork is a thing of great beauty and strength that took our minds right back to political chaos. But we kept walking until we found Jane’s Carousel and witnessed a diverse sea of beaming toddler faces going around and around on brilliant and fantastic animals—a hope-restoring site.
The three boutique guest rooms feature a combination of midcentury furniture and playful, spirit-inspired accents. Designed by each of the brand’s founding directors, each room includes a minibar filled with spirits that were crafted on-site and a bespoke record player with a vinyl playlist that’s been curated by Rough Trade Records.
Each of the three bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom.
In the bedroom, a 1930s painting by French artist Louis Parrens hangs above a vintage nightstand with a Lampe Gras light, designed in 1921 by Bernard-Albin Gras. The bed is dressed with Merci linens.
The Lofthaven tree house by ArtisTree
Master bedroom: Vanessa bed by Tobia Scarpa for Cassina and Hepburn by De La Espada with Kvadrat fabric upholstery, bedcovers with Rubelli “terrazzo” fabric, Evie Group Oliver Tray side Table, pendant lighting from Modo by Roll &amp; Hill and Commute Design, wall lamps Parola by Fontana Arte, table lamp Parachilna.
SAO Arquitetura designed the bed and the board-formed concrete headboard in Santos’s master bedroom.
Master Bedroom
Located in the bungalow, the master bedroom was updated. On the CB2 Alpine bed are Anichini linens and a Pia Wallén Crux Blanket; Suttles and her mother made the throw pillows. The headboard was crafted from the house’s original wood. The couple repurposed old fruit crates as bedside tables and hung the Hugo Guinness prints.
More prized possessions that made the cut: A George Nelson Half-Nelson lamp sits atop an Alexander Girard bedside table.
Bedroom