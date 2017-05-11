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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/floors : cork

Bedroom Table Lighting Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the bedroom, a king-sized Japanese teak bed with a Saarinen Side Table topped by a Paul McCobb brass lamp are easy bedfellows. Jeff Koons’s Hoover Vacuum and an original Keith Haring drawing adorn the space.
The homeowners “love morning light,” says Dunin, so every window in the home is positioned to make the most of the Australian sun.
General contractor S Construction collaborated with Shively and Kokkino on the remodel. The colorful apartment pays homage to the midcentury building, a 1968 high-rise in the Edgewater neighborhood, but it also has a more subdued side. The master bedroom is an all-white sanctuary filled with houseplants. The Rudd International oak sideboard is a vintage piece from the 1970s. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017