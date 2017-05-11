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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/floors : ceramic tile

Bedroom Table Lighting Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Located in the small village of Katerados, Il Melograno is a spacious two-bedroom yposkafo—a traditional Santorini-style cave house—with white-washed walls and a private sunlit courtyard.