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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/floors : cement tile

Bedroom Table Lighting Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
Patterned hydraulic tiles on the bedroom floor.
Upstairs bedroom take advantage of the natural surounding from the neighborhood
A great view from the upstairs bedroom