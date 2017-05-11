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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : table/floors : brick

Bedroom Table Lighting Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The Loft is a luxury suite and gathering space that features soaring ceilings, a comfy lounge, a gourmet kitchen, a fully prepped outdoor kitchen and seating for fourteen.
The bedroom features antique midcentury lamps.
The bedroom is furnished with Once Milano hand-painted quilts.