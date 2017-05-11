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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/lighting : wall

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Dark tones and sumptuous fabrics create a protected and sumptuous feeling in the bedroom.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
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The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
The bedroom showcases the cross-laminated timber logs used by Pluspuu, which have mitered edges for a softer look. The home—like all of Pluspuu’s models—features triple-glazed windows that provide insulation in a wide variety of climates.
The guesthouse bedroom features a large window. With the exception of the large sliding glass wall, all windows are standard sizes. “We kept to standard sizes of sheet goods and materials for the cabinetry and fireplace metal panels to help to dial in the cost without sacrificing the essence of the project,” reveals architect Hunter Gundersen.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
When the dining table is tucked away, the guest bed can be lowered over the banquette.
The master sleeping loft features a skylight and windows on either side of the bed that create a cross breeze.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
To make space for the new hallway, the existing master bedroom had to be reduced in size. To make efficient use of the smaller space, BVDS Architecture designed fitted wardrobes either side and over the double bed. An existing flat ceiling was also removed to open up the space and create more volume.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
A glimpse inside the parents’ bedroom, which is partly wrapped in custom Baltic birch millwork.
Steps from the bed is a private balcony, providing a cozy spot to soak up the tranquil setting.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
The X Suites' bedrooms all have ceiling-height windows that look out onto the grounds. The blanket is by Coyuchi.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel's rooms have a variety of interior layouts, and may include bunk beds or traditional Tatami straw floor coverings.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The master suite is located on the main level and has a large walk-in closet.
In the master bedroom, Durell's custom-designed bed and dresser remain.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
In addition to renovating the home's two bedrooms, Hannah and Michael added a new extension to house the master suite located in the back of the home with beautiful views of the pool.
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The upper level is devoted to the oversized master suite.
A custom duvet in a Girard pattern covers the master bed; the sconce is original.
Steps lead up to a sleeping loft that can accommodate two people on a double bed.
Bed by Pedro da Costa Felgueiras for The New Craftsmen; vintage 60s Lita lights from 1stDibs.
To the south of the "great room" is a spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed.
A look at the master bedroom, which unlike the other rooms in the home, features Ipe wood for both the ceiling and walls.
Inside, Metropolitan armchairs by B&amp;B Italia and Artek stools flank a Morsø stove. The Flor rug tiles are arranged in a custom pattern.
The architects designated one section for the common areas, and the other for the two bedrooms, dressing room, and bathroom.
Shelving Detail
The homeowner wanted to include clerestory windows to the master bedroom during the remodel, which was denied due to the home’s historic status.
NOTE designed the wood blue-gray wall covering in this bedroom. A chrome Bestlite BL6 wall lamp by Gubi hangs near custom-made curtains, created using fabric by Astrid.
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Exposed boards that were salvaged from the original apartment were installed into the master bedroom. They provide a rustic atmosphere, enhanced by the addition of DIY industrial lighting. The bedding, curtains, and bedside tables are all from IKEA.
As for the interior detailing, “In contemporary construction you have a layered approach to materials. Everything is on top of something else. We tried to avoid that.” Indeed, the house’s materials are few and hardy: polished concrete, maple, and Douglas fir, and white walls with a few bold accents of green and blue.
Daughter's Bedroom
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