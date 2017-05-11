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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/lighting : table

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The warm material palette extends to Berryman’s bedroom. Like the rest of the apartment, it features work by New York designers, including a custom wood bed by Asher Israelow and a Table Light desk lamp by Lindsey Adelman.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
Gold leaf adorns the wall over the fireplace in the master bedroom.
The Recycled House includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
A peek at the master suite's private deck, which overlooks the home's courtyard below.
Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
One of the other four bedrooms.
The pop-up suite includes a large, comfortable bed for two.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
One of the additional bedrooms.
The Massaro House main residence includes three bedrooms.
The master bedroom.
The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a balcony, and an enormous walk-in closet
A guest bedroom in the main house.
The master bedroom interior is finished with cherry wood.
The master bedroom.
Enveloped in Douglas fir, the master bedroom with garden views includes a built-in bed frame, a walk-in wardrobe, and custom-fit paneling.
The guest bedroom faces one side of a lightwell.
A peek inside the master bedroom, also located upstairs.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
Antique Art Deco–style lamps flank a West Elm bed in the master bedroom, which accesses a private backyard garden. The smoke-colored Series 11 6 Drawer Console is from Blu Dot; the built-in shelving was custom-made by Wood Management.
The Wyatt bed is from Room & Board, and the Mimico nightstands are from Gus Modern.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The new extension houses the master bedroom, closet, and bath. Barn doors conceal the master bath and closet (not pictured). The bed faces views of the pool while a clerestory window above lets in additional jungle views and daylight.
A Mahogany storefront system allows for grand views of the exterior landscape and sculpture garden. A recessed track allows curtains to be drawn in times of sleep or privacy.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
The bright and airy master bedroom features expansive glazing and has a high ceiling with exposed beams.
Artwork by Ukrainian artist Bohdan Burenko, and Artemide bedside lamps in the bedroom.
The second master bedroom, which also has courtyard access.
In addition to renovating the home's two bedrooms, Hannah and Michael added a new extension to house the master suite located in the back of the home with beautiful views of the pool.
Partially buried in the hillside, the lower floor hosts two bedrooms, a shared bath, and a media/game room—all illuminated by large windows.
Master Bedroom View to Creek
The bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains for privacy.
Royal System desk and shelving in walnut and brass.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding panels divide the master bedroom from the living room. The sliding wall cladded in cedar is integrated into the casework, and hides the television when not in use.
Bedroom 2
To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.
The bedrooms and gallery spaces are located within the concrete boxes.
A sweeping expanse of glass spans the corner in the master suite, integrating a sense of the outdoors into the bedroom.
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
All the bedrooms have small balconies.
One of the upstairs bedrooms.
The throw blanket on the bed is from Seljak Brand, a company that produces recycled wool blankets from offcuts to encourage zero waste.
One of the three bedrooms emotes a comfortable, relaxing feel with plush textiles and bedding. Again, full-height glazing brings the outdoor sunshine in.
In the master bedroom, a wooden accent wall with coat hooks on one side, serves as a partition for the bed.
A bedroom that looks out to gorgeous canyon views.
Since this home was primarily for the couple, rather than their grown children, they wanted a luxurious master bedroom. A Kichler fan circulates air above the bed.
The minimalist interiors of the suites.
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