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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
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In the Lumipod 5 and Lumipod 6, the elevated bed is positioned for panoramic views of the outdoors, and it’s set into a niche within the built-in cabinetry.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
To make space for the new hallway, the existing master bedroom had to be reduced in size. To make efficient use of the smaller space, BVDS Architecture designed fitted wardrobes either side and over the double bed. An existing flat ceiling was also removed to open up the space and create more volume.
The view from the third-story study across to the master bedroom.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
Janette’s airy top-floor suite is furnished with a custom bed and night tables from B&amp;B Italia. The Fleetwood sliders on all three levels were trimmed in aluminum to reflect changing light.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
A frosted glass divider separates the ensuite bath from the living space. A 2016 renovation expanded the master bath and transformed a utility closet into a large walk-in closet.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
Wardrobe storage flanks either side of the built-in bed.
The master suite features city views and a vaulted ceiling.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
A guest bedroom.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
A muted green closet design adds a pop of color and sophistication to the guest bedroom
Enveloped in Douglas fir, the master bedroom with garden views includes a built-in bed frame, a walk-in wardrobe, and custom-fit paneling.
The guest bedroom faces one side of a lightwell.
Elvis memorabilia punctuates the master bedroom.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
A private master bedroom and ensuite were key to the renovation, and include as much natural light as the ground floor. Benjamin Moore's White Heron was used throughout the interiors to complement the light.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
Master Bedroom
A look at the master bedroom, which unlike the other rooms in the home, features Ipe wood for both the ceiling and walls.
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
Master Closet
The simplicity of the design is complemented by the unfussy use of materials, including the exposed edges of the bedroom furniture and paint-free drywall.
The client, says architect Filipi Oliveira, “wanted everything to communicate without the need for doors in the internal environments.”