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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/furniture : lamps

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The warm material palette extends to Berryman’s bedroom. Like the rest of the apartment, it features work by New York designers, including a custom wood bed by Asher Israelow and a Table Light desk lamp by Lindsey Adelman.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The bedroom closets are painted in soft colors—Dulux Shetland Lace and Lama—to create what Litera describes as “special, warm moments” that add a sense of comfort and closeness to the lofty spaces.
The ground floor features four bedrooms and two bunk rooms. “They’re the smallest bedrooms we’ve ever made,” says architect Tom Knezic. “They’re meant to be a bit like cabins on a ship—just room for a bed and a place to put your personal things.” All the bedrooms are interchangeable, and have small windows that look out over the forest. “We had to convince my mum about that because there’s always that idea of having a lake view from the master suite,” says Knezic. “But, if you want to enjoy the view you come up to the living area.”
The brick was painted to create a more soothing backdrop for relaxing, while still maintaining the textural qualities. “We wanted to make the bedrooms sanctuaries where you can leave the bustle of the city and the High Line, and really feel comfortable,” says Raj.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
The master bedroom features a fully glazed wall that opens up to the lush courtyard, extending the living space outside. Storage is concealed behind full-height timber doors.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
The twins’ loft bedroom features a Scott Rug by Wallace + Sewell, and an ILOT stool by Amaury Poudray for Ligne Roset.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The master bedroom—located in the "sleeping volume"—has views over the water. The bedrooms are left unheated, and ceiling fans are used for cooling in summer.
The picture window in the bedroom frames one of two trees on the site.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
The bed also overlooks the new exterior courtyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors measuring 4.8 meters wide (or almost 16 feet).
Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
One of the other four bedrooms.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The pop-up suite includes a large, comfortable bed for two.
Airbnb has partnered with Musée du Louvre to celebrate 30 years of the museum's iconic pyramid.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
One of the additional bedrooms.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
The Massaro House main residence includes three bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
The master bedroom.
The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a balcony, and an enormous walk-in closet
A guest bedroom in the main house.
The master bedroom interior is finished with cherry wood.
A wall of glass provides unbelievable views of the surroundings.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
The guest bedroom faces one side of a lightwell.
Antique Art Deco–style lamps flank a West Elm bed in the master bedroom, which accesses a private backyard garden. The smoke-colored Series 11 6 Drawer Console is from Blu Dot; the built-in shelving was custom-made by Wood Management.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
A Mahogany storefront system allows for grand views of the exterior landscape and sculpture garden. A recessed track allows curtains to be drawn in times of sleep or privacy.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Part of the renovation involved creating a master bedroom suite.
The bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains for privacy.
To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.
The bedroom on the second floor has a treehouse-like feel.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
In the master bedroom, a wooden accent wall with coat hooks on one side, serves as a partition for the bed.
A bedroom that looks out to gorgeous canyon views.
The master bedroom has a bathroom with a spa-tub.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.
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