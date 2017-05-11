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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/furniture : chair

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Ikeda carefully considered the new uses that might involve the extended family when they visit. Thus, the detached guesthouse allows each family unit to have their own bedroom while staying together in the same place; features is the largest room in the guesthouse.
A second level was removed so the house now features the tall ceiling that was common of the igura-zukuri style house type; featured is the bedroom in the main house.
There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
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For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, let natural light take the lead. This peaceful bedroom does just that while incorporating strips of light into the woodwork of the ceiling.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The primary and guest suites are situated on opposite corners of the floor plan, which offers a high level of privacy in both spaces.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
In the bedroom, a custom tie-dyed wool blanket by Project Room lies on top of linens by Coyuchi. The large painting is by John Finneran, and the Eames chair is an heirloom from Lizz’s family. The space also features a Componibili Bio nightstand by Anna Castelli Ferrieri from Kartell, along with a “Katz Ramona, Katz Ramona, Katz Ramona” painting by John Finneran and an “Untitled” painting by Jennifer Boysen.
Slatted doors allow natural light through while still affording privacy in the second bedroom.
With wall-to-wall wood and panoramic views, this modish midcentury sets the tone for relaxation just minutes from downtown Portland.
The fifth-floor kid’s bedroom is made to feel more cozy with wood flooring and folding wooden screens, the latter of which facilitate privacy or connection to the main spaces.
A sliding glass door opens the master suite to the balcony and the city landscape beyond.
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
The Mighty Duo B unit in San Diego cost approximately $314 per square foot.
The guest bedroom/study is located in the front wing of the home, next to the master bedroom. It overlooks the courtyard through a large window. Every room of the house is naturally ventilated, and the bedrooms all include ceiling fans to aid air movement.
Large, glazed doors and windows on two sides of the master bedroom in the main house bring views of the coastline inside and flood the space with natural light.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
A built-in desk provides a work spot during the day, and the closet interiors are from IKEA.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
“Our process is such that once the client has the trailer, we spend a great deal of effort to design the airstream in a 3-D CAD program so that we know exactly what we are building, and the client can visualize the space prior to build,” Stover says. “This often allows us to makes changes to the design to refine it further prior to build, in order to better meet the client’s needs and desires.”
The master bedroom suite, located at the end of the sleeping wing, features a private deck with views to the east.
The twins’ loft bedroom features a Scott Rug by Wallace + Sewell, and an ILOT stool by Amaury Poudray for Ligne Roset.
The view from the third-story study across to the master bedroom.
Every Buhaus unit comes with a custom Murphy bed with integrated storage on all sides to maximize space. “We look at our unit as if someone was staying in a very cool hotel room,” says Burdge. “It has everything they could need: a bed, sitting area, closet, mini bar, bathroom, and an incredible outdoor shower experience.”
The master bedroom—located in the "sleeping volume"—has views over the water. The bedrooms are left unheated, and ceiling fans are used for cooling in summer.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
The large master bedroom boasts soaring tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings and oversized glass sliding doors.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
Serving as the private living quarters for the couple, the retreat embraces warm, natural light while providing a quiet setting and breathtaking views.
A glimpse inside a second bedroom with a fireplace.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
A palette of dusty pink hues is reminiscent of the stained-glass windows in the lobby.
At the opposite end of the studio, Framework Architecture created a partially enclosed sleeping nook that is spacious enough to fit a full-size bed.
Large sliding glass doors lead to the backyard pool.
The 3,833-square-foot home features six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
Per the client's brief, the master bedroom is separated from the master bath and closets.
Windows are carefully located in the bedroom to take advantage of the views of the landscape beyond.
A peek inside the master bedroom.
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
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