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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Another sleeping area features double bunk beds.
To save on budget, many of the existing appliances—including the washing machine and dishwasher—were kept and used in the new build-out. The hallway doubles as a functional space, with storage, laundry, and a fridge.
“I wanted to make this feel like home to the client, so a lot of the final touches were brought in to be specific for the client and their children,” says designer Matthew Welsh Weinberger. “The bunk curtains were sewn with fabric picked by the client and colors based on their children’s whimsical personalities.”
The top bunk securely flips up to turn the bottom bunk into a sofa for extra lounge space.
The team constructed three bunk beds, each equipped with an individual reading light, USB ports and plenty of storage. The wallpaper is Spoonflower Boho Denim Grid by Holli Zollinger.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
For the most efficient use of space, the three bedrooms feature built-in beds and wardrobes. The family’s two young daughters share custom Baltic birch built-in beds with integrated cubbies.
The four bedrooms have different sleeping configurations and enough space to accommodate friends and extended family. The bed frames are made from rauli timber.
The guest wing includes a bunk room with eight beds located opposite the bunk bathroom.
The bunk room is perfect for when weekend guests have children.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“The overall decor was pure white with dark grey for the kid’s area to make the area feel spacious,” the couple says. “Dark wood was incorporated for a contrast accent.”
Guest room 7
Guest room 1
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The bunk room welcomes family and friends.
The minimalist, cantilevered bunk beds are a modern interpretation of a traditional bunk room.
Each bedroom has two access doors, which close completely flush for a clean appearance.
Loft Room
With Lolipop bunk beds from Resource Furniture, the space can comfortably sleep four. Heavy red curtains pull out of the walls to enclose each room for maximum privacy and sound control.