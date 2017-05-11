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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/floors : vinyl

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

To make space for the new hallway, the existing master bedroom had to be reduced in size. To make efficient use of the smaller space, BVDS Architecture designed fitted wardrobes either side and over the double bed. An existing flat ceiling was also removed to open up the space and create more volume.
It was necessary to step the floor in the loft bedroom up to provide head height for the new hallway on the first floor. This provided the perfect space for the toy shelves and the wardrobe.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
A roof window in the loft bedroom is located seamlessly next to the wall to allow light to bounce directly off a surface. "It’s a bit like the effect of an infinity pool," says Bradley. "Instead of water, it's sky, and instead of being on the horizontal plane, it’s on the vertical."
Although the loft bedroom is contained in a half-height extension, it still feels spacious and light. The bed sits atop a platform that accommodates the head height of the room below.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas, a low ceiling often works best with out-of-the-way recessed lighting, seen here in this tiny trailer. The recessed lights provide just the right amount of task lighting, while the surrounding windows lend natural light.