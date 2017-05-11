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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/floors : slate

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.
On the lower level, punched windows frame select views.
The master bedroom is enclosed in glass, and connects to the outdoors via massive pivot doors.
Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural lighting to help keep the interiors bright.