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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/floors : porcelain tile

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A sliding glass door opens the master suite to the balcony and the city landscape beyond.
The guest bedroom vanity showcases natural wood and bamboo panels; the flooring is cement tile.
The guest bedroom and bath are located on the second level of the home.
A glimpse inside the parents’ bedroom, which is partly wrapped in custom Baltic birch millwork.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
A look at the master bedroom, which unlike the other rooms in the home, features Ipe wood for both the ceiling and walls.
A gold-antlered ceramic deer head hangs above a flea market Chinoiserie chair in the master bedroom.