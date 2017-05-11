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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/floors : plywood

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

detail
a floating cocoon
In the bedroom, a custom tie-dyed wool blanket by Project Room lies on top of linens by Coyuchi. The large painting is by John Finneran, and the Eames chair is an heirloom from Lizz’s family. The space also features a Componibili Bio nightstand by Anna Castelli Ferrieri from Kartell, along with a “Katz Ramona, Katz Ramona, Katz Ramona” painting by John Finneran and an “Untitled” painting by Jennifer Boysen.
The master bedroom features a fully glazed wall that opens up to the lush courtyard, extending the living space outside. Storage is concealed behind full-height timber doors.
Integrated storage shelves are located over the foot of the bed. The integrated panel controls the LED lights and heater, and also has USB and 12V charging outlets. The trailer garners power from a 100W solar charging system.
The interior is enclosed in pine plywood with black, perforated leather accents. Wall insulation maxes out at 8.2 inches in order to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
Wardrobe storage flanks either side of the built-in bed.