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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ikeda carefully considered the new uses that might involve the extended family when they visit. Thus, the detached guesthouse allows each family unit to have their own bedroom while staying together in the same place; features is the largest room in the guesthouse.
A second level was removed so the house now features the tall ceiling that was common of the igura-zukuri style house type; featured is the bedroom in the main house.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
Though the ceiling looks spectacular, it’s really crafted from standard 2’x2’ boards from Home Depot. LED light strips enhance the impact. “When you explain the method to someone, they’re like, ‘that’s it?!’” Laughs Losada-Amor.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
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The new primary bedroom is still petite, but the high ceilings give it an airy feel.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
A Murphy bed folds down from the custom cabinetry, so as to save space when it’s not in use.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
The bedroom is lined in spruce and sparsely furnished, save for a built-in bed designed by Ateljé Sotamaa. The coverlet and pillows feature a folkloric pattern by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
In the main bedroom, the large upper windows connect the interior to a third-floor roof deck.
The bedroom closets are painted in soft colors—Dulux Shetland Lace and Lama—to create what Litera describes as “special, warm moments” that add a sense of comfort and closeness to the lofty spaces.
The primary bedroom faces the sea and has direct access to the large deck.
The brick was painted to create a more soothing backdrop for relaxing, while still maintaining the textural qualities. “We wanted to make the bedrooms sanctuaries where you can leave the bustle of the city and the High Line, and really feel comfortable,” says Raj.
Stefanie sits on a Resource Furniture Murphy bed. It conserves space and 82-year-old Irmhild Liang finds it easy to open. “Building the ADU made sense because we wanted to be closer to my mother. You don’t realize how lonely your parents can be—and how much more they might be doing,” she notes.
A Murphy bed folds up for additional living space, and sliders provide access to the deck.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
Done right, a mattress placed on the floor or a low-lying bed frame has an irresistible cool factor.
The master bedroom gazes upon a rolling lawn and lush pine trees. One of many patio spaces can be seen across the grass.
For this new build in Palo Alto, California, Maydan selected Colombo hardware.
A window in the garden-level master bedroom was enlarged, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the room. The built-in closets feature IKEA PAX components with custom fronts in matte white to match the walls.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
A Parallel Bed in the master bedroom is by Jeffrey Bernett, Nicholas Dodziuk, and Piotr Woronkowicz for Design Within Reach.
The curved wall coated in limestone softens the bedroom interior.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
The homeowners chose this large, richly colored painting by Austin-based artist Patrick Puckett to be the focal point of the master bedroom.
The cozy sleeping area fits a king-sized bed and houses a hidden television. A nightstand is incorporated into a recess in the plaster walls, showcasing exposed brick.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
The bed also overlooks the new exterior courtyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors measuring 4.8 meters wide (or almost 16 feet).
Janette’s airy top-floor suite is furnished with a custom bed and night tables from B&amp;B Italia. The Fleetwood sliders on all three levels were trimmed in aluminum to reflect changing light.
Filled with ample natural light and terrace access, this bedroom also includes an adjoining bath.
A glimpse of master bathroom from the entrance.
A glimpse of master bedroom, with movable wall hides away the secret balcony.
Stone and wood veneer block define the space without separate it.
A glimpse of bedroom.
A sleeping loft perches over the living area in the Acorn.
Many of the home's seven bedrooms feature cozy outdoor seating areas.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
Steps from the bed is a private balcony, providing a cozy spot to soak up the tranquil setting.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
In total, the home has eight bedrooms. Here is a look at the spacious master suite, which includes a plush king-size bed, along with a double-sided fireplace and cozy seating area.
A glass door in the master bedroom opens to a small terrace.
The bedrooms are bright with natural light.
There are four bedrooms in total.
One of the bedrooms, featuring a whimsical mix of blue and fuchsia.
Outdoor views brighten the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
One of the additional bedrooms.
The master suite is located on the main level and has a large walk-in closet.
One of the other bedrooms.
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