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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/floors : cork

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the master bedroom, Durell's custom-designed bed and dresser remain.
A charming nursery looks onto the inviting courtyard. Custom “midcentury vascular anatomy” artwork by owner Andre Uflacker, a radiologist and painter, adorns the space.
The bedroom features a floating wall, with beautiful views on three sides.