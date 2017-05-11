Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/floors : concrete

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The kids’ bedrooms both feature en suite baths and ladders that lead to a loft space that functions as a private living area.
The guesthouse bedroom features a large window. With the exception of the large sliding glass wall, all windows are standard sizes. “We kept to standard sizes of sheet goods and materials for the cabinetry and fireplace metal panels to help to dial in the cost without sacrificing the essence of the project,” reveals architect Hunter Gundersen.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
A window in the principal bedroom. “The relationship between interior and exterior is observant, contemplative, and subtle, due to the windows that frame the view,” says architect Benjamin Iborra Wicksteed. “We approached these window frames like hanging up paintings—although instead of art, it’s views of nature.”
The bedroom for the two children includes a netted area, through which a red poinciana tree grows.
A peek inside the master bedroom.
All three bedrooms open up to the outdoor courtyard.
In the master bedroom, Leger bedside tables by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti sit alongside a Lifesteel bed by Antonio Citterio for Flexform in the master bedroom. The linens are by Coyuchi. Glass sliders lead to a large deck.
The picture window in the bedroom frames one of two trees on the site.
Many of owner Ben Kinmont's culinary craft projects are an extension of his work as an artist and dealer of antiquarian books about food and wine. Off the kitchen, Ben stores his inventory—faded spines lined up on long shelves and a tall cabinet where a few select objects are kept. Next to a gaping fireplace in the sitting area is the most prized and frequently used of his antique cooking implements, an 18th-century French tourne-broche à poids—a delightfully analog contraption for turning a spit over a flame. In the master bedroom, more shelves were installed to accommodate the book collection.
The four bedrooms have different sleeping configurations and enough space to accommodate friends and extended family. The bed frames are made from rauli timber.
The spacious master bedroom suite enjoys forest views.
Outdoor views fill the bedroom, which is simply furnished with the likes of matching bi-level nightstands.
Windows are carefully located in the bedroom to take advantage of the views of the landscape beyond.
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
Floor-to-ceiling slatted wooden shutters flood the rooms with natural light.
All of the carpentry and balcony steel work were constructed by local craftsmen.
A peek inside the master bedroom that faces panoramic mountain views.
The Massaro House main residence includes three bedrooms.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
Guest room 1
A wall of glass provides unbelievable views of the surroundings.
The master suite is located on the main level.
Rustic concrete provides the perfect backdrop to the landscape.
Wood details add warmth to the space.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The original layout included one bunkroom, but an additional one was added to provide more than enough room for all four children and their friends. The architects clad the room in plywood to enhance the seaside vibes and added plywood bunk beds which were designed to become bleacher seating when the children watch TV.
There are five bedrooms, including a main-level master suite.
The second bedroom, a later addition by Lautner, is roomier than the first.
Sliding glass doors dramatically open the master bedroom up to the outdoors.
The master suite was inserted where the carport used to be.
Partially buried in the hillside, the lower floor hosts two bedrooms, a shared bath, and a media/game room—all illuminated by large windows.
The master bedroom overlooks unobstructed views of Lake Berryessa.
A wooden chair and fiddle leaf fern are calming accents in the sleeping area.
The walls and built-in furnishings are constructed from fir, while the original timber floors have been replaced with waxed concrete, which also covers the fireplace. The kitchen unit behind the fireplace features a countertop built of basalt sourced from the Alps.
Anchored by a central fireplace, the main room features two large beds on either side. There are two additional bedrooms near the kitchen behind the fireplace. The UFO House can sleep a total of eight people.
New high-performance glazing lets in plenty of light and landscape views without compromising energy efficiency. The windows are framed in larch on the interior and in dark steel on the exterior.
A peek at the bedroom.
The bedrooms and bathrooms are enclosed in areas behind the terraces.
Each bedroom has two access doors, which close completely flush for a clean appearance.
One of the three bedrooms emotes a comfortable, relaxing feel with plush textiles and bedding. Again, full-height glazing brings the outdoor sunshine in.
The master bedroom is completed with an elegant fireplace and glass surrounds. Large, sliding glass doors open directly onto the outdoor patio.
Loft Room
A fully glazed wall in the bedroom that looks down to the ground level.
The homeowner wanted to include clerestory windows to the master bedroom during the remodel, which was denied due to the home’s historic status.
Beautiful minimal interiors are featured throughout.
A third module, perpendicular to the main living areas, contains the master bedroom, which is furnished with a bed from Design Within Reach, a rug from Crate and Barrel, and a watercolor by Marfa artist Nick Terry. The saddle leather chair is by local furniture maker Garza Marfa.
Concrete was chosen for both structural and finish material throughout much of the home, for its aesthetic, functional, and budgetary appeal. The polished concrete floors in the bedroom complement the birch bed and cabinetry. The home provides living space for the couple, two kids, one dog, and two cats.
Master Suite
12