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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/floors : ceramic tile

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A sliding glass door opens the master suite to the balcony and the city landscape beyond.
The guest bedroom vanity showcases natural wood and bamboo panels; the flooring is cement tile.
The guest bedroom and bath are located on the second level of the home.
The home has a very strong indoor-outdoor connection and all the bedrooms open to the outdoors.
The large master bedroom boasts soaring tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings and oversized glass sliding doors.
This midcentury bedroom employs a period piece for a ceiling light: the Artemis maple ceiling fan with an incorporated LED light honors the period with organic, undulating forms.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
The airy open feel extends to the master suite.