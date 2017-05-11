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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : recessed/floors : carpet

Bedroom Recessed Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Copper-hued pendants stun in this bedroom primarily defined by natural and matte finishes. When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, we can’t get enough of this look for both style and functionality.
With wall-to-wall wood and panoramic views, this modish midcentury sets the tone for relaxation just minutes from downtown Portland.
“I love to use different window shapes to frame views in different and unexpected ways to create interest and provide a unique experience to a particular space,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “For example, the corner window in the upstairs bedroom, with a deep boxed reveal above the study bench, is completely different from the principal bedroom with a huge picture window—yet both frame quiet views of the treetops. I believe it gives a room identity and forms what I hope are joyful memories.”
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
Notel's Airstream suites come fully equipped with sleek designs and modern amenities.
Although there are gathering areas and fluid spaces throughout the home, there are also intimate nooks, such as window seats in the bedrooms.
The master bedroom suite, located at the end of the sleeping wing, features a private deck with views to the east.
The twins’ loft bedroom features a Scott Rug by Wallace + Sewell, and an ILOT stool by Amaury Poudray for Ligne Roset.
The guest bedroom is located at the front of the home, and it features both a skylight and a glazed wall section overlooking the street. A glazed door provides access to the front porch.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
Previous owners combined the two tiny children's bedrooms to create a larger master bedroom with added storage.
A peek at the master suite's private deck, which overlooks the home's courtyard below.
The master suite comes fully equipped with a large closet area, a private bath, a large sitting area with another fireplace, as well as a private deck that overlooks the courtyard.
The master suite is located in a corner of the home and features floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
The master bedroom has a wall of windows trimmed with wood.
The house has three bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms, plus a powder room.
One of the other four bedrooms.
The home has three bedrooms. This one has framed views of the backyard, as well as a bedside fireplace.
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
All rooms are fitted with Parachute Home luxurious linen bedding and Luuna custom memory foam mattresses.
Bathed in light thanks to panorama windows on three sides, the bedroom loft is 11-feet deep with a four-foot-tall ceiling height.
The master suite includes a gas fireplace, a balcony, and an enormous walk-in closet
A guest bedroom in the main house.
The master bedroom interior is finished with cherry wood.
The bright and airy master bedroom features expansive glazing and has a high ceiling with exposed beams.
Upstairs is the carpeted master bedroom.
The second master bedroom, which also has courtyard access.
There are two master suites, both of which feature stand-alone tubs and walk-in showers.
In addition to renovating the home's two bedrooms, Hannah and Michael added a new extension to house the master suite located in the back of the home with beautiful views of the pool.
The extension’s cantilevered upper level orientates the master bedroom toward the city skyline.
A custom duvet in a Girard pattern covers the master bed; the sconce is original.
A look inside one of the bedrooms with a round bed and a television embedded into the ceiling.
Part of the renovation involved creating a master bedroom suite.
The bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains for privacy.
The home sold to Presley for $400,000 in 1967, the same year he married Priscilla Presley. The couple also welcomed Lisa Marie into the world while living in the home, where they would reside for six years.
The throw blanket on the bed is from Seljak Brand, a company that produces recycled wool blankets from offcuts to encourage zero waste.
Since this home was primarily for the couple, rather than their grown children, they wanted a luxurious master bedroom. A Kichler fan circulates air above the bed.
The Master Bedroom addition completed by Escher GuneWardena, matches Neutra's original vision for expansion as shown in the archival plans. A George Nelson influenced bed by Roberston + McAnulty looks onto the private gardens.
Surrounded by glazing on three sides, the Master is a suite above the slopes, surrounded by nature.
Designed for privacy, the master suite features giant sectional sliding doors and windows along with a unique geometric curved layout.
Built in bookshelves frame the Master Bedroom.
Sloped ceilings, covered with stained Western red cedar, add warmth to the interior (bottom). “We set out to design using the best of what modernism has to offer, but to try to execute that in a way that is livable and home-like,” says architect Jonathan Feldman. The bedroom contains an A. Rudin bed and a Beau chair from Room &amp; Board. It opens onto a deck with an aluminum awning