Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/lighting : wall

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
Master bedroom features Ingo Maurer lighting and views to north woods.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
A wood sleeping berth with built-in storage helps to delineate the bedroom from the living area in the open-concept cabin.
Guest rooms feature bespoke millwork, made with Colombian oak with raffia detailing. Vintage rugs come from Revival Rugs, textiles are Naturtex Espana, and the bedside sconce shades feature a flora print fabric from House of Hackney.
The master bedroom sits in the more private eastern end of the home, away from the entertainment areas.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
Following the house-within-a-house concept, this playful playhouse-like addition features an all-plywood interior.
McKinley purchased the handwoven Marni chair from the 2019 Salone del Mobile in Milan.
In the master bedroom, a pair of DCW Mantis sconces are positioned between the traditional molding, which mimics what’s found on the lower floor. The paint color is Benjamin Moore Alaskan Husky custom mix, and the quilt is from Hay. The side chair is an Urban Outfitters find.
A cheerful mustard duvet brightens up the master bedroom.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The light-filled master bedroom features hardwood floors and lighting from Mooi.
In total, the home has five bedrooms. The master suite is situated in its own private wing and features dual walk-in closets, as well as an enclosed, private balcony.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The bright and airy master suite features wallpaper from Maharam-System.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
Instead of televisions, rooms are outfitted with vinyl record players and a curated music collection.
The bedroom doubles as the living area.
On the other side of the living room lies a warm and cozy bedroom, complete with a fireplace of its own. A wall of built-ins provides plentiful storage.
This room, like many in the mansion, features a chandelier and a fireplace.
One of the mansion's 10 bedrooms.
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
Standard Double Room
Walnut and black metal millwork in a guest room.
The ensuite master bedroom has a wrap-around wardrobe.
Ennismore Design Studio supplied the rooms with brass fixtures and details, mohair-upholstered headboards, and bedding by Dusen Dusen, a Brooklyn company.
A Nelson Bubble lamp hangs in the master bedroom with red oak hardwood floors. The wall-mounted lights are by WAC Lighting.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
Adding a partial second floor accommodated bedrooms for Lena; her son, Wylie; and her daughter, Teddy. The master bedroom features a Chesterfield bed from Restoration Hardware and a pendant by Seppo Koho. “I saw tons of houses that were done and a few that needed redoing,” says Lena. “This one was small, but it made sense.”
One of the bedrooms features a Cedar & Moss pendant and pillows by Block Shop Textiles.
Black and white tones dominate this guesthouse on a Californian ranch. The color is also incorporated into this attractive black pendant with exposed bulbs, which complements the ebonized oak headboard.
A wooden globe pendant makes the perfect lighting choice for this jungle paradise bedroom.
A shift in materials separates this bedroom from the breakfast area.
A Cassini 720 black-and-white armchair stands at the entrance of the sleeping area.
A wall sconce by Allied Maker.
A look at the second zone of the home, which contains a custom-designed bed.
“In this project, the interior walls and ceilings in the existing historical component are white, and the walls and ceiling materials in the new pavilions are wood,” Gurney said. In the master bedroom, a custom bed and nightstands by Baron Gurney Interiors sit across from an Eames molded plywood lounge chair.
The master bedroom.
To the south of the "great room" is a spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed.
12