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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
Copper-hued pendants stun in this bedroom primarily defined by natural and matte finishes. When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, we can’t get enough of this look for both style and functionality.
In the main bedroom, the large upper windows connect the interior to a third-floor roof deck.
The main bedroom is wrapped by the deck on two sides to enjoy the view.
Anacapa Architecture and Geremia Design have joined forces for an Airstream campground that’s both rugged and refined.
When the blinds are open, the glazed walls in the master bedroom frame the sculptural pine tree in the atrium below. A white oak feature wall references the bespoke joinery throughout the home.
Large, glazed doors and windows on two sides of the master bedroom in the main house bring views of the coastline inside and flood the space with natural light.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
A palette of dusty pink hues is reminiscent of the stained-glass windows in the lobby.
"We took the ceiling all the way up to the top and painted everything white to open it up," says Claude.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
The double-height master bedroom is Dave’s favorite place in the house, particularly when the moon is shining. The bed, planter, and side tables are all from West Elm; the tapestry above the bed is from Southeast Asia.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
The master suite is located in the front of the home and opens up to a balcony through folding glass doors.
Sliding glass doors dramatically open the master bedroom up to the outdoors.
The current owner added hardwood floors and repainted the walls a luminous white. Pictured is a secondary bedroom with a cupola and gas fireplace.
The bunk room welcomes family and friends.
The bedroom
To the south of the "great room" is a spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed.
Guest room sliders open up 2 walls to the outside with glass louvers
The master bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and terrace access as well as a deluxe ensuite bathroom.
Beautiful minimal interiors are featured throughout.
The client, says architect Filipi Oliveira, “wanted everything to communicate without the need for doors in the internal environments.”
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.