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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : pendant/lighting : floor

Bedroom Pendant Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
The second floor has two bedrooms with original marble mantels.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
Delaktig Bed by Tom Dixon for Ikea
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
The 544-square-foot cottage has a 350-square-foot, double-height ground level with walls and ceilings made of cross-laminated timber. It also has a lofted bedroom that’s about 194 square feet.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom opens up to the wraparound terrace. The Restoration Hardware bed is set against an accent wall that is painted Behr's Cracked Pepper.
The asymmetrical shape and tilted lines reinforce the impression that the cabins are capsized ships.
The beds face a large horizontal window that overlook views of the sea and the sunset.
To the south of the "great room" is a spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed.
The ceiling of the master bedroom was raised to the roofline, which additionally opened up the space.
They also each feature a large closet.
Branchless plywood was used to create rustic planking for the interior walls and floors. An earthy and warm color scheme combined with sparse Scandinavian decor brings a touch of old world charm into this cozy, modern coastal retreat.